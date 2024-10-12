Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €37.32 ($41.01) and last traded at €37.76 ($41.49). 175,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.30 ($42.09).

Bechtle Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €38.49 and its 200 day moving average is €42.73.

Bechtle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.