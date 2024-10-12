Beldex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.06 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $515.81 million and approximately $12.06 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0772 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.64 or 0.03923439 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002347 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,293,855 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,593,855 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

