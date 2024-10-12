Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading 11.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. 540,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 139,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Belo Sun Mining Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$27.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

