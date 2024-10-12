Bennett Selby Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $469.61 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.01 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.73.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.77%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

