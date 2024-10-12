Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bennett Selby Investments LP cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Pool makes up 0.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool by 232.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Pool by 26.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $365.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 40.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pool

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.