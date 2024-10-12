Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bennett Selby Investments LP reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE TD opened at $57.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average is $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 95.21%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

