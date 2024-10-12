BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$24.99 and last traded at C$25.12. Approximately 355,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 257,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.22.

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.58.

