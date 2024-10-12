BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,657 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $58.95. 1,648,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.465 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

