Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as high as C$1.38. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 657 shares trading hands.

Big Rock Brewery Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of C$12.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

