Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $834.59 and last traded at $834.59. 29 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $832.00.

Biglari Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $863.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $930.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($12.87) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.14 million for the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

