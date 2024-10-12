BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Up 3.5% – Time to Buy?

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.07 and last traded at $56.62. Approximately 517,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,947,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.34 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $43,964.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,639.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Jacobs acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.16 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,559 shares in the company, valued at $508,156.44. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,639.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BILL by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,573,000 after buying an additional 94,786 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $49,509,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in BILL by 602.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 826.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 36,613 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

