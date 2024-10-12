Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

BTDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.70.

Shares of BTDR stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.92. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.79 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,156,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

