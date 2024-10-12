BitTorrent-New 1-Day Volume Reaches $16.20 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $892.83 million and $16.20 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000796 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001086 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

