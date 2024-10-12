Black Diamond Therapeutics’ (BDTX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $188.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10,334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

