BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Stock Position Trimmed by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank cut its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $8.81.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
