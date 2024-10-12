BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $972.23.

BlackRock Stock Up 3.7 %

BlackRock stock opened at $990.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $996.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $899.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $831.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.30 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

