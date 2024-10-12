BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $10.68 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 171,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

