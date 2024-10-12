BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $10.68 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
