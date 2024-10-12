Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OWL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.90.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OWL stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 450.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 42,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.