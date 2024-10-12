Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the September 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 19.69% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BJDX remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. 2,064,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,269. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38,908.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.12) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.