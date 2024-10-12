B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $30.98.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

