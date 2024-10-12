BMO Capital Markets Raises American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target to $135.00

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered American Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $138.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 402.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 10,460.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

