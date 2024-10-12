BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.53 and last traded at C$10.53. Approximately 68,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 136,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.56.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.26.

