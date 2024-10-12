BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DDOG. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.19.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $129.81 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 288.47, a P/E/G ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average is $119.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,771.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,771.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $4,189,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at $39,489,660.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,574 shares of company stock worth $41,291,591 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Datadog by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $11,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

