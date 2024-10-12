BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Up 462.5% in September

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 462.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Up 0.3 %

BHKLY stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. BOC Hong Kong has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $66.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95.

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.4421 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

