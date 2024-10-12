Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.00.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE BCC opened at $142.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.25 and its 200-day moving average is $133.97.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

