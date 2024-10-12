BOOK OF MEME Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $489.86 Million (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BOOK OF MEME has a market capitalization of $489.86 million and approximately $154.48 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOOK OF MEME has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOOK OF MEME Token Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,958,891,402 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1. The official website for BOOK OF MEME is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0.

Buying and Selling BOOK OF MEME

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,958,891,406.98207. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00673059 USD and is up 6.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $103,888,824.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOK OF MEME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOK OF MEME using one of the exchanges listed above.

