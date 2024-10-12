Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,726 Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

