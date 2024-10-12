Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,391 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,567,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,411,000 after buying an additional 492,128 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 572,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 245,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 230,613 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.