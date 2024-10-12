Bradmer Pharmaceuticals (TSE:GLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

Bradmer Pharmaceuticals (TSE:GLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Bradmer Pharmaceuticals (TSE:GLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
