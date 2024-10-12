Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the September 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

BCLI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 58,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,443. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $140.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

