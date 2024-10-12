Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 224,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Brand Engagement Network Stock Performance

Shares of BNAI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.94. 62,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,836. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. Brand Engagement Network has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brand Engagement Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brand Engagement Network in the first quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brand Engagement Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Brand Engagement Network in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

