Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $30.01, but opened at $29.18. Braze shares last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 128,299 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Fernando Machado sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $42,205.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,937 shares in the company, valued at $273,919.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRZE. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at $6,724,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Braze during the second quarter valued at $10,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Braze by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after acquiring an additional 148,366 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Braze during the first quarter valued at $5,714,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Braze during the second quarter valued at $971,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

