Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Up 43.1% in September

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the September 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Brenmiller Energy Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:BNRG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.82. 65,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.71. Brenmiller Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Brenmiller Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brenmiller Energy
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.