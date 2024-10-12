Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Up 43.1% in September

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the September 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brenmiller Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BNRG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.82. 65,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.71. Brenmiller Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

