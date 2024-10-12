BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.05.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

BTSG opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. BrightSpring Health Services has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $15.47.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSpring Health Services

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTSG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 46.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,188,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 379,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter valued at $216,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.