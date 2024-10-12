Brokerages Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Target Price at $49.67

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

MO opened at $49.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

