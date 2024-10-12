Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT at $124.64

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXSM. StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $87.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.26. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $87.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,275.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,282.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

