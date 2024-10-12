Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) PT at $49.85

Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CPB opened at $47.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,709,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,603,000 after buying an additional 161,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,971,000 after purchasing an additional 363,736 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 85,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 94.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 517,550 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.