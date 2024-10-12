Brokerages Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Price Target at $192.00

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP stock opened at $178.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $192.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.14.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 117.15%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

