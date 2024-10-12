Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price at $182.06

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,611,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,336,000 after purchasing an additional 120,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
