Brokerages Set Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target at $66.00

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $65.35 on Friday. Progress Software has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $178.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,467.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Progress Software by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,185 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Progress Software by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 491,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $10,356,000.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

