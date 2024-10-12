Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sable Offshore Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SOC)

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) – Research analysts at BWS Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sable Offshore in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.43) for the year. BWS Financial currently has a “Sell” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sable Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Sable Offshore’s FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

SOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sable Offshore from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Sable Offshore Trading Up 3.4 %

SOC stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. Sable Offshore has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($2.36).

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $633,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,041,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,233,465.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOC. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the second quarter worth about $1,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,154,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

