Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BROGW remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. Brooge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Brooge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.