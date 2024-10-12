Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Up 49.1% in September

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BPYPN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. 10,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,899. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

