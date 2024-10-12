Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 910 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,447,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,735,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.