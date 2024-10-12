Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 1.2% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of RTX by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in RTX by 15.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 58.3% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,438. The firm has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.40. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $125.93.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

