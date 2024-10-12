Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,110,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,557,000 after buying an additional 509,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $582.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,727. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $583.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $560.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.96. The company has a market capitalization of $502.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

