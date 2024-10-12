BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the September 15th total of 81,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BTCS Stock Performance

Shares of BTCS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,652. BTCS has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). BTCS had a negative return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 993.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BTCS will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BTCS in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BTCS stock. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.28% of BTCS at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

