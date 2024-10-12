Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $211.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $182.00 to $211.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.38.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $193.00 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,187,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 63,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.