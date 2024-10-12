Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,323,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,314,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,761,000 after acquiring an additional 506,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,981 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,670,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,485,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,742,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 314,862 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of DBX stock remained flat at $25.90 during trading on Friday. 1,665,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $8,824,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $207,658,649.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $8,824,806.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,658,649.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $79,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 481,747 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,675. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,642,212. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

