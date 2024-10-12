Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $248,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ITA traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.86. 283,935 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.62.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

